Trump asks Supreme Court to allow ban on transgender members of the military to take effect, for now

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a ban on transgender people in the military, while legal challenges proceed.
Without an order from the nation's highest court, the ban could not take effect for many months, Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote, ''a period far too long for the military to be forced to maintain a policy that it has determined, in its professional judgment, to be contrary to military readiness and the nation's interests.''
The high court filing follows a brief order from a federal appeals court that kept in place a court order blocking the policy nationwide.
At the least, Sauer wrote, the court should allow the ban to take effect nationwide, except for the seven service members and one aspiring member of the military who sued.
The court gave lawyers for the service members challenging the ban a week to respond.
Just after beginning his second term in January, Trump moved aggressively to roll back the rights of transgender people. Among the Republican president's actions was an executive order that claims the sexual identity of transgender service members ''conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life'' and is harmful to military readiness.
In response, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a policy that presumptively disqualifies transgender people from military service.
But in March, U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Settle in Tacoma, Washington, ruled for several long-serving transgender military members who say that the ban is insulting and discriminatory and that their firing would cause lasting damage to their careers and reputations.