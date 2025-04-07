Trump appointment of junior official to oversee State Department personnel meets resistance

Both organizations said the appointment of Lew Olowski, who joined the foreign service in 2021, to temporarily run the State Department's Bureau of Global Talent is an affront to the long-held standard that the post be occupied by either a current senior or retired career diplomat. The appointment of Olowski, a lawyer, has raised eyebrows among current diplomats because of his numerous pro-Trump and anti-immigrant writings in conservative publications over the past several years that have been widely shared among internal group chats.