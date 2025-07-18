Trump appointees pushed more marble in Fed building renovation White House now attacks

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has looked to the marble finishes and hefty price tag of the Federal Reserve headquarters to claim grounds to fire Chair Jerome Powell, with whom he has tussled for years over interest rates. But the extensive use of marble in the building is, at least in part, the result of policies backed by Trump himself.
As the Fed moved forward with plans to renovate its Great Depression-era headquarters in Washington during Trump's first term, it faced concerns in 2020 during a vetting process involving Trump appointees, who called for more ''white Georgia marble'' for the facade of building.
The Fed's architects said the central bank had wanted glass walls to reflect the Fed as a transparent institution, but three Trump appointees to a local commission felt marble best fit the building's historic character. Marble was added as a result, according to the minutes of the Commission of Fine Arts, which advises the federal government on architecture.
The marble does not explain the roughly $600 million in cost overruns for the Fed headquarters and another nearby office building, now budgeted to cost $2.5 billion, which also includes the addition of an underground parking garage and new glass atria in the building's courtyards. But the roots of its extensive use further muddies the White House's attempts to use the renovation to paint the central banker as profligate spender as a possible pretext to removing him.
''I wouldn't be surprised if the result costs more'' because of the added marble, said Alex Krieger, a Harvard University emeritus professor who was a member of the commission and participated in hearings on the Fed's proposal.
Russ Vought, Trump's top budget adviser, cited ''premium marble'' in a letter to Powell last week as an example of the ''ostentatious overhaul.''
In a response late Thursday, Powell wrote that the project would ''use new domestic marble" for several reasons, including "to address concerns raised by external review agencies."
The National Capital Planning Commission, which also reviewed and approved the Fed renovation project, has started an inquiry into how Powell oversaw the updates.