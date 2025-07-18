Trump appointees pushed more marble in Fed building renovation White House now attacks

The marble does not explain the roughly $600 million in cost overruns for the Fed headquarters and another nearby office building, now budgeted to cost $2.5 billion, which also includes the addition of an underground parking garage and new glass atria in the building's courtyards. But the roots of its extensive use further muddies the White House's attempts to use the renovation to paint the central banker as profligate spender as a possible pretext to removing him.