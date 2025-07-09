Trump appointees have ties to companies that stand to benefit from privatizing weather forecasts

WASHINGTON — As commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick oversees the U.S. government's vast efforts to monitor and predict the weather.
The billionaire also ran a financial firm, which he recently left in the control of his adult sons, that stands to benefit if President Donald Trump's administration follows through on a decade-long Republican effort to privatize government weather forecasting.
Deadly weekend flooding in central Texas has drawn a spotlight to budget cuts and staff reductions at the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, two agencies housed within the Commerce Department that provide the public with free climate and weather data that can be crucial during natural disasters.
What's drawn less attention is how the downsizing appears to be part of an effort to privatize the work of such agencies. In several instances, the companies poised to step into the void have deep ties to people tapped by Trump to run weather-related agencies.
Privatization would diminish a central role the federal government has played in weather forecasting since the 1800s, which experts say poses a particular harm for those facing financial strain who may not be able to afford commercial weather data.
The effort also reveals the difficulty that uber wealthy members of Trump's Cabinet have in freeing themselves from conflicts, even if they have met the letter of federal ethics law.
''It's the most insidious aspect of this: Are we really talking about making weather products available only to those who can afford it?'' said Rick Spinrad, who served as NOAA administrator under President Joe Biden, a Democrat. ''Basically turning the weather service into a subscription streaming service? As a taxpayer, I don't want to be in the position of saying, ‘I get a better weather forecast because I'm willing to pay for it.'''
The White House referred requests for comment to the Commerce Department, which said in a statement that Lutnick has "fully complied with the terms of his ethics agreement with respect to divesture and recusals and will continue to do so.''