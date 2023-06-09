WASHINGTON — Trump-appointed judge who previously faced criticism in documents probe is assigned to initially oversee criminal case.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune