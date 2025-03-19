Trump suggests to Zelenskyy that the US should take ownership of Ukrainian power plants for security

KYIV, Ukraine — President Donald Trump suggested to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a call on Wednesday that the U.S. take ownership of Ukrainian power plants to ensure the critical facilities' security.
Trump told Zelenskyy that the U.S could be ‘’very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise," according to a White House statement from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz.
Trump added that ‘’American ownership of those plants could be the best protection for that infrastructure.‘’
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the path to a ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow on Wednesday, a day after the U.S. leader held similar talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Trump’s call with Zelenskyy was about half the length of his call Tuesday, during which Putin agreed not to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure but refused to back a full 30-day ceasefire.
In a social media post, Trump said his call with Zelenskyy was to ‘’align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs'' as he seeks to bring a halt to fighting.
‘‘We are very much on track,‘’ Trump added, saying Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz would provide further details of the conversation.