Trump and Zelenskyy among dignitaries converging on Rome for funeral of Pope Francis

VATICAN CITY — Heads of state and royalty will start converging on Rome on Friday for the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican's St. Peter's Square, but the group of poor people who will meet his casket in a small crosstown basilica are more in keeping with Francis' humble persona and disdain for pomp.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei are among the leaders arriving Friday, the last day Argentine pope will lie in state in St. Peter's Basilica before his coffin is sealed in the evening in preparation for his funeral Saturday.
The Vatican said 130 delegations are confirmed, including 50 heads of state and 10 reigning sovereigns.
Paying respects
Tens of thousands of mourners have waited hours in line to bid farewell to Francis, who died Monday after suffering a stroke at the age of 88. A higher-than-expected turnout prompted the Vatican to extend the basilica's opening hours overnight.
By Thursday evening, more than 90,000 mourners had filed past Francis' open coffin placed in front of the basilica's main altar — at times praying, at times holding smart phones aloft for a photo of the late pontiff laid out in red robes, a bishop's pointed miter and a rosary entwined in his hands.
Emanuela Bisco took the day off work to pay her last respects to Francis, as she had 20 years ago for St. John Paul II.
Francis ''was the pope of the forgotten, who was close to the simplest people, the homeless who were not pushed away,'' Bisco said. ''I hope that the next pope will be at his level, and continue his struggles, his openness, everything that he did.''