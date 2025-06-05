WASHINGTON — Trump and Xi speak amid stalled negotiations over tariffs that have roiled global trade, Chinese state media says.
Trump and Xi speak amid stalled negotiations over tariffs that have roiled global trade, Chinese state media says
Trump and Xi speak amid stalled negotiations over tariffs that have roiled global trade, Chinese state media says.
The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 12:58PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump and Xi speak amid stalled negotiations over tariffs that have roiled global trade, Chinese state media says
Trump and Xi speak amid stalled negotiations over tariffs that have roiled global trade, Chinese state media says.