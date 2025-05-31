Trump and Putin hint at US-Russia trade revival, but business environment remains hostile

Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, including major U.S. firms like Coca-Cola, Nike, Starbucks, ExxonMobil and Ford Motor Co.
But after more than three years of war, President Donald Trump has held out the prospect of restoring U.S.-Russia trade if there's ever a peace settlement. And Russian President Vladimir Putin has said foreign companies could come back under some circumstances.
''Russia wants to do largescale TRADE with the United States when this catastrophic ‘bloodbath' is over, and I agree,'' Trump said in a statement after a phone call with Putin. ''There is a tremendous opportunity for Russia to create massive amounts of jobs and wealth. Its potential is UNLIMITED.''
The president then shifted his tone toward Putin after heavy drone and missile attacks on Kyiv, saying Putin ''has gone absolutely crazy'' and threatening new sanctions. That and recent comments from Putin warning Western companies against reclaiming their former stakes seemed to reflect reality more accurately — that it's not going to be a smooth process for businesses going back into Russia.
That's because Russia's business environment has massively changed since 2022. And not in ways that favor foreign companies.
And with Putin escalating attacks and holding on to territory demands Ukraine likely isn't going to accept, a peace deal seems distant indeed.
Here are factors that could deter U.S. companies from ever going back:
Risk of losing it all