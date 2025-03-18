Trump and Putin agree to an immediate ceasefire for energy infrastructure in Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a lengthy call Tuesday to an immediate pause in strikes against energy infrastructure in the Ukraine war, but the Russian leader stopped short of backing a broader 30-day pause in fighting that the U.S. administration is pressing for.
The White House described it as the first step in a ‘’movement to peace'' that it hopes will include a maritime ceasefire in the Black Sea and eventually a full and lasting end to the fighting.
Putin during the call reiterated his demand for an end to foreign military and intelligence assistance to Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.
And there was no indication that he has backed away from his conditions for a prospective peace deal, which are fiercely opposed by Kyiv. Russia wants Ukraine to pull back its troops from the four regions that Moscow has annexed but never fully captured, renounce any prospect of joining the NATO military alliance and sharply cut its army.
Shortly after the call ended, air raid alerts sounded in Kyiv, followed by explosions in the city. Local officials urged people to seek shelter.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told reporters that Ukraine is open to any proposals that lead to a sustainable and just peace, but stressed the need for full transparency in discussions.
Zelenskyy said he was seeking more details on what Putin and Trump agreed on, but rejected Putin’s demand for halting military aid and intelligence sharing to Ukraine, warning that such a move would weaken Ukraine.
‘‘We need to understand what the conversation is about," Zelenskyy said. ‘’What are the details? And hopefully, we will be fully informed, and our partners will discuss everything with us.‘’