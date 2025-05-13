Trump and Pope Leo are now Earth's most powerful Americans. They lead in different roles and realms

Six American cardinals who had participated in the conclave took the stage at a press conference as "Born in the USA'' and ''American Pie'' blared from speakers. Then, one after another downplayed Leo's American roots. One quoted a phrase that was going around, that Leo is ''the least American of the American'' cardinals. Several said they expected Leo to be a ''bridge-builder'' with the Trump administration — the meaning of the Latin word ''pontiff."