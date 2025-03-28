Trump and newly minted Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney share a phone call

TORONTO — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that his first call with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was ‘’extremely productive" and Carney said talks on a new relationship will begin after the Canadian election next month.
The call came as Trump has declared a trade war on Canada and has threatened to use economic coercion to make Canada the 51st U.S. state, a position that has infuriated Canadians. Trump avoided any mention of that in his social media post.
The U.S. president, in his post, said the two sides ‘’agree on many things and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada."
Trump later called the prime minister by his first name Mark. He didn’t refer to the prime minister as governor as he did with Carney’s predecessor Justin Trudeau.
‘‘We are going to end up with a very good relationship with Canada,‘’ Trump said. ‘’I think things are going to work out very well between Canada and the United States.‘’
Carney’s office said in a statement they will begin comprehensive negotiations for a ‘’new economic and security relationship’’ immediately after the Canadian election on April 28.
Carney, who replaced Trudeau as Canada’s leader and the head of the Liberal Party, is at the start of a five-week campaign.
The former central banker was sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister on March 14. It’s unusual for a U.S. president and Canadian prime minister to go so long without talking after a new leader takes office.