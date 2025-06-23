Trump and his political operation target their first GOP incumbent: Kentucky's Thomas Massie

Polling suggests voters are split on how Congress should approach Trump. About 6 in 10 registered voters say they would like to see Republicans in Congress do ''more to check'' the president, according to a June Quinnipiac poll. But that sentiment isn't shared by many Republican voters. Only about 16% say they want lawmakers in their party to stand up to Trump more, while roughly 8 in 10 want them to do ''more to help'' him.