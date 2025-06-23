Trump and his political operation target their first GOP incumbent: Kentucky's Thomas Massie

LA GRANGE, Ky. — President Donald Trump and his political operation are working to unseat their first Republican incumbent: Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie, who has drawn Trump's wrath by saying the president lacked the authority to attack Iran's nuclear sites without congressional approval and voted against his massive tax and spending cuts bill.
Trump aides have launched a new super PAC devoted to defeating Massie in his 2026 primary, Axios first reported. It is the first concerted effort by his team to unseat a sitting member of Congress and sends a clear signal to other Republicans that they cross Trump at their peril.
For the libertarian-leaning Kentucky congressman, the threats and social media barrage from Trump are nothing new. Massie has a history of angering the White House. He was one of two House Republicans to vote against the ''One Big Beautiful Bill'' Trump wants on his desk by July 4. In 2020, he tried to stall a massive coronavirus aid package during Trump's first term.
Massie also backed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over Trump in the 2024 GOP primary.
In recent days, he has accused Trump of abandoning his campaign pledge to keep the U.S. out of war, and joined Democrats in introducing a resolution that would have required Congress to authorize any attacks on Iran.
Now, the Republican president has vowed to campaign against Massie in his GOP-dominated district, which stretches across the Bluegrass State's norther tier. And Trump will have backing.
Trump's political operation steps up
The new PAC, Kentucky MAGA, will be run by two of Trump's top political lieutenants, his former co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita and longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio.