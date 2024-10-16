Harris and Trump offer new details about policies and strategy in dueling interviews

It was the first time the vice president so directly and publicly agreed with that kind of language to describe Trump. The exchange underscored Harris' decision to revert to a key Biden argument as Election Day draws near: Democracy is on the line on Nov. 5. And, the Democratic argument goes, Trump is unfit to lead because of his lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and his consistent authoritarian rhetoric, among other things.