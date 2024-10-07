Trump and Harris mark somber anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

Trump's own relations with Netanyahu have been rocky. They soured after the Israeli prime minister became one of the first world leaders to congratulate President Joe Biden for his 2020 victory, which Trump continues to deny. A few days after the Oct. 7 attack last year, Trump publicly criticized Netanyahu and said he ''was not prepared'' for the deadly incursion from Gaza on Oct. 7. Trump said Netanyahu had let the U.S. down just before the U.S. killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020.