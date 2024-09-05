Trump says he'll boost the economy by cutting federal spending and corporate taxes

The GOP presidential nominee, speaking to the Economic Club of New York, said he would immediately issue a national emergency declaration to achieve a massive increase in the domestic energy supply and eliminate 10 current regulations for every new regulation that government adopts. He said Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has agreed to head a commission to perform a financial audit of the federal government that would save trillions of dollars. ''My plan will rapidly defeat inflation, quickly bring down prices and reignite explosive economic growth,'' Trump claimed.