WASHINGTON — Trump amasses $600 million in political donations with aims of reaching $1 billion for midterms, AP sources say.
Trump amasses $600 million in political donations with aims of reaching $1 billion for midterms, AP sources say
Trump amasses $600 million in political donations with aims of reaching $1 billion for midterms, AP sources say.
The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 8:22PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is expected to announce run for governor of Alabama, associates say
Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is expected to announce run for governor of Alabama, associates say.