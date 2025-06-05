Trump alleges that, under Biden, 'whoever used the autopen was the president'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump intensified his assertions — without evidence — that officials using an autopen undermined the actions of his predecessor, Joe Biden, even suggesting Thursday that ''essentially whoever used the autopen was president.''
''I happen to think I know'' who was using a tool that allows for auto signatures, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, while saying it was the ''biggest scandal'' in years.
The Justice Department under Democratic and Republican administrations has recognized the use of an autopen to sign legislation and issue pardons for decades. Trump presented no evidence that Biden was unaware of the actions taken in his name, and the president's absolute pardon power is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
''It's a very bad thing, very dangerous," Trump said, arguing that, ''Essentially, whoever used the autopen was the president."
Those comments came a day after Trump directed his administration to investigate Biden's actions as president, alleging aides masked his predecessor's ''cognitive decline'' and casting doubts on the legitimacy of his use of the autopen to sign pardons and other documents. An executive order he signed marked a significant escalation in Trump's targeting of political adversaries and could lay the groundwork for arguments by the Republican that a range of Biden's actions as president were invalid.
Biden responded in a statement Wednesday night: ''Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations. Any suggestion that I didn't is ridiculous and false.''
Trump wrote in a memo Wednesday that, ''This conspiracy marks one of the most dangerous and concerning scandals in American history."
The American public, he said, "was purposefully shielded from discovering who wielded the executive power, all while Biden's signature was deployed across thousands of documents to effect radical policy shifts.''