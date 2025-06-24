ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — Trump affirms he isn't looking for regime change in Iran as tentative ceasefire takes hold.
Trump affirms he isn't looking for regime change in Iran as tentative ceasefire takes hold
Trump affirms he isn't looking for regime change in Iran as tentative ceasefire takes hold.
The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 12:34PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Israel's Netanyahu says he held off tougher strike against Iran after speaking to President Donald Trump
Israel's Netanyahu says he held off tougher strike against Iran after speaking to President Donald Trump.