Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director

On Thursday, the Senate health panel voted to advance Dr. Marty Makary’s nomination to become the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and John Hickenlooper of Colorado joined Republicans in backing the surgeon and researcher. The same committee also voted along party lines to advance the nomination of Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a health economist and Stanford University professor, to lead the National Institutes of Health.