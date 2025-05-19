Trump administration to pay nearly $5M to settle suit over Ashli Babbitt's fatal shooting in Capitol

The Trump administration has agreed to pay just under $5 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit that Ashli Babbitt's family filed over her shooting by an officer during the U.S. Capitol riot, according to a person with knowledge of the settlement. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss with The Associated Press terms of a deal that have not been made public.