WASHINGTON — Trump administration tells Congress it plans to label Haitian gangs as foreign terror organizations, AP sources say.
Trump administration tells Congress it plans to label Haitian gangs as foreign terror organizations, AP sources say
Trump administration tells Congress it plans to label Haitian gangs as foreign terror organizations, AP sources say.
The Associated Press
April 29, 2025 at 9:49PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends Milwaukee judge accused of helping man evade immigration authorities
Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends Milwaukee judge accused of helping man evade immigration authorities.