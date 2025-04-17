Trump administration takes aim at Harvard's international students and tax-exempt status

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration has escalated its ongoing battle with Harvard, threatening to revoke the university's ability to host international students as the president called for withdrawing Harvard's tax-exempt status.
The Department of Homeland Security ordered Harvard late Tuesday to turn over ''detailed records" of its foreign student visa holders' "illegal and violent activities'' by April 30. International students make up 27% of the campus.
The department also said it was canceling two grants to the school totaling $2.7 million.
The moves deepen the crackdown on Harvard, which on Monday became the first university to openly defy the administration's demands related to activism on campus, antisemitism and diversity. The federal government has already frozen more than $2 billion in grants and contracts to the Ivy League institution.
Trump suggested Tuesday on social media that Harvard should lose its tax-exempt status ''if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?'''
Tax exemptions enable universities to receive large donations from major funders who want to decrease their tax burdens, which was instrumental in helping Harvard amass the nation's largest university endowment at $53 billion.
The hold on federal money for research at Harvard marked the seventh time the administration has taken such a step at one of the nation's most elite colleges. The government is attempting to force compliance with Trump's political agenda at schools he accuses of pushing ''woke'' policies and allowing antisemitism to fester.
In a letter to Harvard on Friday, Trump's administration called for broad government and leadership reforms at the university, plus changes to its admissions policies. It also demanded that the university audit views of diversity on campus and stop recognizing some student clubs.