Trump administration signals that the tariffs against Canada and Mexico may soon have exemptions

But, Trump’s tariffs have stirred up bad blood among allies who see his aggression on trade as misguided, leading Canada to suggest it will reject any offer to water down the day-old tariffs. Nor is the trade war necessarily a brief skirmish as the White House maintains that even harsher taxes on imports are coming in April, even as businesses and consumers worry that the cost of paying the taxes will crush economic growth, worsen inflation and cause layoffs.