Trump administration seeks release of Epstein grand jury records but not Justice Department files

WASHINGTON — Under intense pressure from President Donald Trump’s own supporters, his administration now says it will push a court to unseal secret documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s case in an effort to put to rest for good a political crisis largely of its own making.
But even if those records become public, it’s far from certain they will appease critics enraged over the administration’s unfulfilled promises of full transparency about evidence against the wealthy financier. Meanwhile, the administration remains dogged by questions about its refusal to release other records in its possession after stoking conspiracy theories and pledging to uncover government secrets of the ‘’deep state.’’
Here’s a look at the ongoing Epstein files controversy and what may happen next:
How the case got here
Trump is desperately trying to turn the page on a crisis that has consumed his administration since the Justice Department announced last week that it would not release any more evidence about the sex trafficking investigation into Epstein, who killed himself behind bars while awaiting trial in 2019.
The latest development came Thursday when the Wall Street Journal described a sexually suggestive letter that the newspaper says bore Trump’s name and was included in a 2003 album for Epstein’s 50th birthday. Trump denied writing the letter, calling it ‘’false, malicious, and defamatory.’’
Shortly after the story was published, Trump said he had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to ‘’produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.’’
‘’This SCAM, perpetuated by the Democrats, should end, right now!’’ the president wrote on social media.