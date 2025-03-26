Trump administration says it will pull back billions in COVID funding from local health departments

Federal health officials said Tuesday they are pulling back $11.4 billion in COVID-19-related funds for state and local public health departments and other health organizations throughout the nation.
‘‘The COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago,‘’ the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.
The statement said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects to recover the money beginning 30 days after termination notices, which began being sent out on Monday.
Officials said the money was largely used for COVID-19 testing, vaccination and global projects as well as community health workers responding to COVID and a program established in 2021 to address COVID health disparities among high-risk and underserved patients, including those in minority populations. The move was first reported by NBC News.
Lori Freeman, CEO of the National Association of County & City Health Officials, said much of the funding was set to end soon anyway. ‘’It’s ending in the next six months,‘’ she said. ‘’There’s no reason — why rescind it now? It’s just cruel and unusual behavior.‘’
In a related move, more than two dozen COVID-related research grants funded by the National Institutes of Health have been canceled. Earlier this month, the Trump administration shut down ordering from covidtest.gov, the site where Americans could have COVID-19 tests delivered to their mailboxes for no charge.
Although the COVID federal public health emergency has ended, the virus is still killing Americans: 458 people per week on average have died from COVID over the past four weeks, according to CDC data.
HHS wouldn’t provide many details about how the federal government expects to recover the money from what it called ‘’impacted recipients.‘’ But HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said in an email: ‘’The $11.4 billion is undisbursed funds remaining.‘’