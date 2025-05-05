Wires

Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the United States illegally $1,000 to go home

Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the United States illegally $1,000 to go home.

The Associated Press
May 5, 2025 at 2:48PM

WASHINGTON — Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the United States illegally $1,000 to go home.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the United States illegally $1,000 to go home

Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the United States illegally $1,000 to go home.

Wires

Met Gala has already raised record-breaking $31M, Metropolitan Museum of Art CEO says, crossing $30M mark for first time

Wires

Upstate New York prison guard pleads guilty to manslaughter in an inmate's 2024 beating death