Trump administration says it will exclude some electronics from reciprocal tariffs

It's the latest tariff change by the Trump administration, which has made several U-turns in their massive plan to put tariffs in place on goods from most countries. The goal is to encourage more domestic manufacturing. But the exemptions seem to acknowledge that the current electronics supply chain is virtually all in Asia and it will be challenging to shift that to the U.S. For example, about 90% of iPhones are produced and assembled in China, according to Wedbush Securities.