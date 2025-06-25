Trump administration says California must bar trans girls from girls sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Trump administration said Wednesday that California must change its policies allowing transgender girls to compete on sports teams consistent with their gender identity.
The U.S. Department of Education said it determined California's education department and governing body for high school sports are violating Title IX, a federal law banning sex discrimination in education. The federal government said California must agree to change its policies in 10 days or ''risk imminent enforcement action." The administration could otherwise refer the state to the U.S. Justice Department, the Education Department said.
California, though, said it has no plans to change its policies.
''The California Department of Education believes all students should have the opportunity to learn and play at school, and we have consistently applied existing law in support of students' rights to do so,'' agency spokesperson Liz Sanders said in a statement.
U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon invoked Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's remarks on his podcast in March questioning the fairness of trans girls competing in girls sports.
''The Trump Administration will relentlessly enforce Title IX protections for women and girls, and our findings today make clear that California has failed to adhere to its obligations under federal law,'' she said in a statement.
She told Fox News the agency may pull federal funding if the state does not comply. The Education Department said the state should apologize and restore awards to girls who lost sports titles to trans athletes, and notify school sports programs that receive federal funding that Title IX prohibits trans girls from participating in girls sports.
The announcement comes weeks after a trans student athlete garnered national attention over her participation in the California high school state track and field championship. The student, AB Hernandez, placed first in the girls high jump and triple jump, and second in the long jump. The California Interscholastic Federation, which ran the meet, awarded gold and silver medals to both Hernandez and other competitors who would have placed had she not participated. It was the first time the federation made such a rule change.