Wires

Trump administration releases thousands of FBI records on Martin Luther King Jr., despite his family's opposition

Trump administration releases thousands of FBI records on Martin Luther King Jr., despite his family's opposition.

The Associated Press
July 21, 2025 at 7:43PM

WASHINGTON — Trump administration releases thousands of FBI records on Martin Luther King Jr., despite his family's opposition.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Seven hundred Marines sent to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids will leave the city, Pentagon says

Seven hundred Marines sent to Los Angeles following protests over immigration raids will leave the city, Pentagon says.

Wires

Trump administration releases thousands of FBI records on Martin Luther King Jr., despite his family's opposition

Wires

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who played Theo Huxtable on 'The Cosby Show,' dies at 54 in drowning, Costa Rica authorities say