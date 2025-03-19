Trump administration releases over 1,100 JFK files

DALLAS — Unredacted files related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy were released Tuesday evening.
More than 1,100 files consisting of over 31,000 pages were posted on the website of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration. The vast majority of the National Archives' collection of over 6 million pages of records, photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings and artifacts related to the assassination had previously been released.
President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the release was coming, though he estimated it at about 80,000 pages.
‘‘We have a tremendous amount of paper. You’ve got a lot of reading,‘’ Trump said while visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington.
There is an intense interest in details related to the assassination, which has spawned countless conspiracy theories.
Here are some things to know:
Trump’s order
Shortly after he was sworn into office, Trump ordered the release of the remaining classified files related to the assassination