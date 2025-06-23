Trump administration plans to rescind rule blocking logging on national forest lands

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Trump administration plans to rescind a nearly quarter-century-old rule that blocked logging on national forest lands, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced Monday.
The so-called roadless rule adopted in the last days of Bill Clinton's presidency in 2001 long has chafed Republican lawmakers, especially in the West where national forests sprawl across vast, mountainous terrain and the logging industry has waned.
The roadless rule impeded road construction and ''responsible timber production'' that would have helped reduce the risk of major wildfires, Rollins said at the annual meeting of the Western Governors Association.
''This move opens a new era of consistency and sustainability for our nation's forests," Rollins said.
The rule affected 30% of national forest lands nationwide, or about 59 million acres (24 million hectares), according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the agency over the Forest Service.
State roadless-area rules in Idaho and Colorado supersede the boundaries of the 2001 roadless rule, according to the USDA, meaning not all national forest land would be affected by a recission.
The announcement came amid talk of selling off federal lands, an idea that received a mixed reception from governors at the same meeting.
In Alaska, home to the country's largest national forest, the Tongass, the roadless rule has long been a focus of litigation, with state political leaders supporting an exemption to the rule that they argue impedes economic opportunities.