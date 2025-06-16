Trump administration offers some details of how it would control US Steel, but union raises concerns

CALGARY, Alberta — President Donald Trump would have unique influence over the operations of U.S. Steel under the terms of the investment being made by Nippon Steel.
Administration officials over the past few days provided additional insight into the ''golden share'' arrangement that the federal government made as a condition for supporting the partnership. The Pittsburgh-based steel maker and Nippon Steel plan $11 billion in new investments by 2028 after indicating that they plan to move forward in a partnership.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick posted on social media on Saturday how the ''golden share'' to be held by the president would operate, revealing that the White House is willing to insert itself aggressively into a private company's affairs even as it has simultaneously pledged to strip away government regulations so businesses can expand.
Under the government's terms, it would be impossible without Trump's consent to relocate U.S. Steel's headquarters from Pittsburgh, change the name of the company, ''transfer production or jobs outside the United States,'' shutter factories, or reincorporate the business overseas, among other powers held by the president.
Lutnick also said it would require presidential approval to reduce or delay $14 billion in planned investments. That figure is higher than what the companies disclosed on Friday when Trump created a pathway for the investment with an executive order based on the terms of the national security agreement being accepted.
''The Golden Share held by the United States in U.S. Steel has powerful terms that directly benefit and protect America, Pennsylvania, the great steelworkers of U.S. Steel, and U.S. manufacturers that will have massively expanded access to domestically produced steel,'' Lutnick posted on X.
The president has the authority to name one of the corporate board's independent three directors and veto power over the other two choices, according to a person familiar with the terms of the agreement who insisted on anonymity to discuss them. The details of the board structure were first reported by The New York Times.
Still, the full terms remain somewhat unclear.