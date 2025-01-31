Trump administration moving to fire FBI agents involved in investigations of Trump, AP sources say

The terminations would be a major blow to the historic independence from the White House of the nation's premier federal law enforcement agency and would reflect the Trump's determination to bend the law enforcement and intelligence community to his will. It's part of a startling pattern of retribution waged on federal government employees, following the forced ousters of a group of senior FBI executives earlier this week as well as a mass firing by the Justice Department of prosecutors on special counsel Jack Smith's team who investigated Trump.