Trump administration is having early talks to hold a military parade in nation's capital on June 14

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is having early discussions about a grand military parade in the nation's capital this summer, something that is a long-held dream of President Donald Trump.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the administration had reached out to the city about holding a parade on June 14 that would stretch from Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery are located, across the Potomac River and into Washington, D.C.
The Army is in early discussions about potentially adding a parade to the Army's 250th birthday festival, which is being held June 14, according to a defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are ongoing and no decisions have been made.
June 14 is also Trump's 79th birthday.
The White House in a statement said that ''no military parade has been scheduled."
The Army birthday festival, which has been in the planning stages for about two years, is to include an array of activities and displays on the National Mall, including Army Stryker armored vehicles, Humvees, helicopters and other equipment.
In a statement, Col. David Butler, an Army spokesman, said that ''it's too early to say yet whether or not we're having a parade but we're working with the White House as well as several government agencies to make the celebration a national level event.''
Trump in his first term proposed having a grand military parade in the U.S. after watching one in France on Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said after watching the two-hour procession along the famed Champs-Elysees that he wanted a grander one in Washington on Pennsylvania Avenue.