Wires

Trump administration files motion to end court-monitored protections for child migrants in custody

Trump administration files motion to end court-monitored protections for child migrants in custody.

The Associated Press
May 22, 2025 at 5:42PM

McALLEN, Texas — Trump administration files motion to end court-monitored protections for child migrants in custody.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students, says thousands must transfer

Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students, says thousands must transfer.

Wires

Federal judge blocks immigration authorities from revoking international students' legal status nationwide

Wires

Trump administration files motion to end court-monitored protections for child migrants in custody