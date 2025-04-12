NEW YORK — Trump administration excludes electronics like smartphones and laptops from 'reciprocal' tariffs.
Trump administration excludes electronics like smartphones and laptops from 'reciprocal' tariffs
Trump administration excludes electronics like smartphones and laptops from 'reciprocal' tariffs.
The Associated Press
April 12, 2025 at 2:35PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19
Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19.