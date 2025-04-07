Trump administration ends some USAID contracts providing lifesaving aid across the Middle East

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has terminated some of the last remaining U.S. funding for the U.N. World Food Program and other organizations providing food and other lifesaving services to millions in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and other impoverished countries struggling with conflict, The Associated Press has learned.
The World Food Program, the world's largest provider of food aid, took some of the biggest hits in the new and unexpected round of contract terminations in recent days, according to two U.S. officials, a United Nations official and documents obtained by the AP.
Many of the newly canceled contracts provide the kind of life-and-death aid that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said would be spared. The Trump administration and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency have dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development and slashed foreign assistance programs since President Donald Trump took office Jan. 20.
The projects were being canceled ''for the convenience of the U.S. Government'' at the direction of Jeremy Lewin, a top lieutenant at DOGE whom the Trump administration appointed to oversee the elimination of USAID programs, according to termination notices sent to USAID partners and viewed by the AP.
In Syria, a country battling poverty, hunger and insecurity after a 13-year civil war and an insurgency by the Islamic State group, some $230 million in contracts with WFP and humanitarian groups were terminated in recent days, according to a State Department document detailing the cuts that was obtained by the AP.
The single biggest of the targeted Syria programs, at $111 million, provided bread and other daily food to 1.5 million people, the document says.
About 60 letters canceling contracts were sent over the past week. An official with the United Nations in the Middle East said all U.S. aid to WFP food programs across Yemen, another war-divided country that is facing one of the world's worst humanitarian disasters, has been stopped, apparently including food that already arrived in distribution centers.
WFP also received termination letters for U.S.-funded programs in Lebanon and Jordan, where Syrian refugees would be hit hardest, the U.N. official said.