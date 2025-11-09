Trump administration demands states 'undo' full SNAP payouts as states warn of 'catastrophic impact'

''Pursuant to and consistent with an active court order, Wisconsin legally loaded benefits to cards, ensuring nearly 700,000 Wisconsinites, including nearly 270,000 kids, had access to basic food and groceries," Evers said. ''After we did so, the Trump Administration assured Wisconsin and other states that they were actively working to implement full SNAP benefits for November and would ‘complete the processes necessary to make funds available.' They have failed to do so to date."