Nation

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelan migrants

The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strip temporary legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to being deported.

The Associated Press
May 1, 2025 at 8:47PM

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strip temporary legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to being deported.

The Justice Department asked the high court to put on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month.

A federal appeals court had earlier rejected the administration's request.

President Donald Trump's administration has moved aggressively to withdraw various protections that have allowed immigrants to remain in the country, including ending TPS for a total of 600,000 Venezuelans and 500,000 Haitians. TPS is granted in 18-month increments to people already in the U.S. whose countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

California Democrats reject push for harsher penalties for soliciting sex from older teens

California Democrats rejected a Republican-backed effort Thursday to advance a policy to increase penalties for soliciting and buying sex from 16- and 17-year-olds, an issue that's caused friction among Democrats and prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to weigh in.

Nation

Justice Department sues Hawaii, Michigan, Vermont and New York over state climate actions

Nation

The Latest: Trump names Rubio as acting national security adviser, taps Waltz as UN ambassador