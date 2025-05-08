WASHINGTON — Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries.
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries
Trump administration asks Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries.
The Associated Press
May 8, 2025 at 5:22PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Anaheim Ducks hire Joel Quenneville, his first head coaching job since end of his NHL banishment over Blackhawks scandal
Anaheim Ducks hire Joel Quenneville, his first head coaching job since end of his NHL banishment over Blackhawks scandal.