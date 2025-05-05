Trump administration asks judge to toss suit restricting access to abortion medication

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration on Monday asked a judge to toss out a lawsuit from three GOP-led states seeking to cut off telehealth access to abortion medication mifepristone.
Justice Department attorneys stayed the legal course charted by Biden administration, though they didn't directly weigh in on the underlying issue of access to the drug that's part of the nation's most common method of abortion.
Rather, the government argued the states don't have the legal right, or standing, to sue.
''The states are free to pursue their claims in a district where venue is proper, but the states' claims before this court must be dismissed or transferred pursuant to the venue statute's mandatory command,'' federal government attorneys wrote.
The lawsuit from Idaho, Kansas and Missouri argues that Food and Drug Administration should roll back access to mifepristone. They filed their complaint after the Supreme Court preserved access to mifepristone last year. They want the FDA to prohibit telehealth prescriptions for mifepristone, require three in-office visits and restrict the point in a pregnancy when it can be used.
The case is being considered by U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas, a Trump nominee who once ruled in favor of halting approval for the drug.
Kacsmaryk's original ruling came in a lawsuit filed by anti-abortion groups. It was narrowed by an appeals court before being tossed out by the Supreme Court, which found the plaintiffs lacked the legal right to sue.
The three states later moved to revive the case, arguing they did have legal standing because access to the drug undermined their abortion laws.