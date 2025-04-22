Trump adds a second endorsement in the race to be next Arizona governor

Trump is no stranger to dual endorsements. Since 2017, he's supported multiple candidates vying for the same post in six races, including Robson and Biggs, according to analysis by The Associated Press. In the 2022 U.S. Senate race in Missouri, he endorsed ''Eric,'' the first name of two GOP candidates vying for the nomination. A triple endorsement came in 2024 in the Missouri governor's race when Trump backed Jay Ashcroft, Mike Kehoe and Bill Eigel.