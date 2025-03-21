Politics

Trump acknowledges concerns over Musk's business interests and says he shouldn't get war plans

President Donald Trump said Friday that war plans should not be shared with his adviser Elon Musk because of his business interests, a rare suggestion that the billionaire entrepreneur's expansive role in the administration will face limits.

The Associated Press
March 21, 2025 at 6:05PM
President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Friday, March 21, 2025. President Trump announced that Boeing has won the contract for the next-generation fighter, which he said would be called the F-47 — a number clearly chosen to memorialize his presidency. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times) (HAIYUN JIANG/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Friday that war plans should not be shared with his adviser Elon Musk because of his business interests, a rare suggestion that the billionaire entrepreneur’s expansive role in the administration will face limits.

Trump made the comments during an Oval Office meeting on developing a new fighter jet, and he rejected reports that Musk would be briefed on how the United States would fight a hypothetical war with China.

‘‘Elon has businesses in China,‘’ the Republican president said. ‘’And he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.‘’

Trump praised Musk as a patriot. However, the reference to his businesses — which include Tesla, an electric vehicle manufacturer trying to expand sales and production in China — is an unusual acknowledgement of concerns about Musk balancing his corporate and government responsibilities.

Trump had previously brushed off questions about Musk’s potential conflicts of interest, simply saying that he would steer clear when necessary.

The president said that Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday morning to discuss reducing costs, which he’s been working on through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Musk was there “to talk about efficiencies, to talk about innovations.‘’

Musk said while leaving the Pentagon that he was ready to do ‘’anything that could be helpful," according to a CNN video. He also refused to answer questions as to whether he received a classified briefing on China as part of the visit.

Musk has played an integral role in the Trump administration’s push to dramatically reduce the size of the government. He’s faced intense blowback from some lawmakers and voters for his chainsaw-wielding approach to laying off workers and slashing programs, although Trump’s supporters have hailed it.

A senior defense official told reporters on Tuesday that roughly 50,000 to 60,000 civilian jobs will be cut in the Defense Department.

