When "The Thin Blue Line" was released in 1988, members of the Academy Awards' documentary committee were so put off by director Errol Morris' then-remarkable use of subjective re-enactments that they walked out of an official screening.

The film, which investigates the 1976 murder of a Dallas police officer, ultimately led to the exoneration of a wrongfully convicted man on death row. And it changed the face of true-crime stories.

Once anathema, the brand of highly stylized re-creation that Morris pioneered is now ubiquitous, particularly on the small screen. As long-form true-crime docuseries have surged in popularity over the past half-decade, so has the use of impressionistic re-creations providing a fragmented look at the past rather than a literal retelling of events.

The device was central to "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," the 2015 HBO series that helped trigger a true-crime TV gold rush, a flurry of documentaries, including "The Keepers," "McMillions," "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" and "The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez," that use cinematic flashbacks to piece together complicated events.

Unlike the hokey TV re-enactments of yesteryear — with their wooden acting, bargain-basement production values and the disclaimer "RE-ENACTMENT" written across the bottom of the screen — these dramatizations feature lush cinematography, artful lighting, period-accurate costumes and meticulous production design. There is typically little or no audible dialogue. Faces are often obscured or out of the frame entirely.

Deepening the mystery

"I like the idea that re-enactments don't tell you what happened, they take you deeper and deeper into the mystery," said Morris, who is featured in the FX docuseries "A Wilderness of Error," now streaming on Hulu. "They give you a way of thinking about the mystery, not of resolving the mystery."

Morris prefers what he calls an "ironic use" of re-enactment to consider divergent perspectives of a particular event and question the accepted narrative. But, he continued, "often they are used in a much different way — to illustrate something the filmmaker believes is true. It's illustration rather than investigation."

In "A Wilderness of Error," director Marc Smerling re-examines the notorious case of Jeffrey MacDonald, the Green Beret who was convicted of killing his wife and two young daughters in 1970 — a crime he blamed on a gang of acid-crazed hippies. In the series, Smerling, who calls Morris "the granddaddy of really high-end re-creations," makes liberal use of re-enactments to depict various accounts of the crime. We repeatedly see a blurry image of a woman in white ankle boots and a wide-brimmed floppy hat — one of the people MacDonald says killed his family.

The images are seductive, but that's not the point, Smerling said. "You have to be really clear in your storytelling that what you're watching is an interpretation of reality — not reality. The use of re-creations is very powerful. It has to be wielded in a way that has respect for the viewer and allows them to make decisions on their own."