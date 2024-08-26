TORONTO — Trudeau says Canada is imposing a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles.
Trudeau says Canada is imposing a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles
Trudeau says Canada is imposing a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 26, 2024 at 12:32PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says
Army Pvt. Travis King, who fled to North Korea, will plead guilty to desertion with other charges dropped, lawyer says.