Twin Cities Suburbs

Trucker dies after being pinned by his vehicle off I-494 in Inver Grove Heights

The Renville, Minn., man was doing maintenance on the semi-trailer truck, authorities said.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 21, 2024 at 6:48PM

A 51-year-old Renville, Minn., man died late Friday after he was pinned by his semi-trailer truck while doing maintenance work on the vehicle off Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights.

According to the State Patrol, Jay Patrick Smith had pulled over in the westbound lanes of 494 near Babcock Trail when the accident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Road conditions were dry at the time.

Smith was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died.

Agencies responding included Dakota County Fire and Rescue, Inver Grove Heights police and M-Health Ambulance.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Trucker dies after being pinned by his vehicle off I-494 in Inver Grove Heights

The Renville, Minn., man was doing maintenance on the semi-trailer truck, authorities said.

Twin Cities

Build it and they did come. Western Wisconsin sees big growth after new bridge.

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Man charged in Brooklyn Park homicide had connection to 2022 Mall of America fatal shooting

card image