A 51-year-old Renville, Minn., man died late Friday after he was pinned by his semi-trailer truck while doing maintenance work on the vehicle off Interstate 494 in Inver Grove Heights.
Trucker dies after being pinned by his vehicle off I-494 in Inver Grove Heights
The Renville, Minn., man was doing maintenance on the semi-trailer truck, authorities said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 21, 2024 at 6:48PM
According to the State Patrol, Jay Patrick Smith had pulled over in the westbound lanes of 494 near Babcock Trail when the accident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Road conditions were dry at the time.
Smith was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he died.
Agencies responding included Dakota County Fire and Rescue, Inver Grove Heights police and M-Health Ambulance.
The Renville, Minn., man was doing maintenance on the semi-trailer truck, authorities said.