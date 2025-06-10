Truck units of Toyota and Daimler reach merger deal, first announced two years ago

TOKYO — The truck divisions of Japan's Toyota and Daimler of Germany have agreed to merge to form ''a new strong Japanese truck powerhouse'' to work together in vehicle development, procurement and production.
Details, including the scope and specifics of the collaboration, were still undecided. But Hino Motors and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. plan to form a listed holding company by April 2026, the companies said Tuesday.
A tentative such deal was announced two years ago.
Under the integration, which will be ''on an equal footing,'' Daimler Truck and Toyota Motor Corp. will each own 25% of the holding company.
The Tokyo-based holding company will own 100% of Mitsubishi Fuso and Hino, and list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
The chief executive will be Karl Deppen, now CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso, a division of Daimler Truck AG.
''Today is a great day for all our stakeholders. We are shaping the industry by bundling our strengths,'' Deppen said.
''With a strong new company, we combine our two trusted brands, our resources, competencies and expertise to even better support our customers in their transportation needs in the future.''