CAIRO — A head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Sudan's West Kordofan province killed at least nine people and injured more than three dozen others, the country's state-run news agency reported Wednesday.
Sudan's SUNA news agency said that the crash took place Tuesday night on a highway near the town of Abu Zabad, more than 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of the capital, Khartoum.
The report said the bus carried oil company employees while street vendors had boarded the truck.
The report gave no cause for the crash.
Traffic crashes are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.
Thai protesters push on despite charges of royal defamation
Pro-democracy demonstrators in Thailand on Wednesday again took to the streets of the capital, even as the government escalated its legal battle against them, reviving the use of a harsh law against defaming the monarchy.
Duchess of Sussex reveals she had miscarriage in the summer
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, giving a personal account of the traumatic experience in hope of helping others.
Car hits gate outside German leader's offices; little damage
A car crashed into the front gate of the building housing German Chancellor Angela Merkel's offices on Wednesday morning, but the incident appeared to have caused little damage, Berlin police said.
With hope high for vaccine, Britain prepares to roll it out
With major COVID-19 vaccines showing high levels of protection, British officials are cautiously — and they stress cautiously — optimistic that life may start returning to normal by early April.