KHARKIV, Ukraine — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.

The speaker of Crimea's Kremlin-backed regional parliament immediately accused Ukraine of being behind the explosion, though Moscow didn't apportion blame. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly threatened to strike the bridge and some lauded the destruction, but Kyiv stopped short of claiming responsibility.

The explosion risked a sharp escalation in Russia's eight-month war, with some Russian lawmakers calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a "counterterrorism operation" in retaliation, shedding the term "special military operation" that had downplayed the scope of fighting to ordinary Russians.

Such a move could be used by the Kremlin to further broaden the powers of security agencies, ban rallies, tighten censorship, introduce restrictions on travel and expand a partial military mobilization that Putin ordered last month.

Hours after the explosion, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that the air force chief, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, would be named commander of all Russian troops fighting in Ukraine. It was the first official appointment of a single commander for all Russian forces in Ukraine.

Surovikin, who over the summer was placed in charge of Russian troops in southern Ukraine, had led Russian forces in Syria and was accused of overseeing a brutal bombardment that destroyed much of the city of Aleppo.

Moscow, however, continues to suffer battlefield losses.

On Saturday, a Kremlin-backed official in Ukraine's Kherson region announced a partial evacuation of civilians from the southern province, one of four illegally annexed by Moscow last week, amid an ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive. Kirill Stremousov told Russia's state-run RIA Novosti agency that young children and their parents, as well as the elderly, could be relocated to two southern Russian regions because Kherson was getting "ready for a difficult period."

The 19-kilometer (12-mile) Kerch Bridge across the Kerch Strait that links the Black Sea with the Sea of Azov is a tangible symbol of Moscow's claims on Crimea and has provided an essential link to the peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. The $3.6 billion bridge, the longest in Europe, opened in 2018 and is key to sustaining Russia's military operations in southern Ukraine.

While Russia seized the areas north of Crimea early during its invasion of Ukraine and built a land corridor to it along the Sea of Azov, Ukraine is pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim those lands.

Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that a truck bomb caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire, resulting in the "partial collapse of two sections of the bridge." A man and a woman riding in a vehicle across the bridge were killed by the explosion, Russia's Investigative Committee said. It didn't provide details on the third victim or what happened to the truck driver.

The blast occurred even though all vehicles crossing the bridge undergo checks for explosives by state-of-the-art control systems, drawing a stream of critical comments from Russian war bloggers who urged Moscow to retaliate by striking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

The truck that exploded was owned by a resident of the Krasnodar region in southern Russia. Russia's Investigative Committee said investigators searched the man's home and were looking at the truck's route.

Train and automobile traffic over the bridge was temporarily suspended. Automobile traffic resumed Saturday afternoon on one of the two links that remained intact from the blast, with the flow alternating in each direction and vehicles undergoing a "full inspection procedure," Crimea's Russia-backed regional leader, Sergey Aksyonov, wrote on Telegram.

Rail traffic is expected to resume Saturday night, the Russian Transport Ministry said, while passenger ferry links between Crimea and the Russian mainland were being relaunched Sunday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said troops in the south were receiving necessary supplies through the land corridor along the Sea of Azov and by sea. Russia's Energy Ministry said Crimea has enough fuel for 15 days.

Putin was informed about the explosion and he ordered the creation of a government panel to deal with the emergency.

The speaker of Crimea's Kremlin-backed regional parliament blamed Ukraine for the explosion, but downplayed the severity of the damage and said the bridge would be promptly repaired.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the foreign affairs committee in the lower house of Russian parliament, said "consequences will be imminent" if Ukraine is responsible.

Gennady Zyuganov, the head of the Russian Communist Party, said the "terror attack" should serve as a wake-up call.

"The long-overdue measures haven't been taken yet, the special operation must be turned into a counterterrorist operation," he said.

Sergei Mironov, the head of the Just Russia faction in parliament, said that Russia should respond to the explosion on the bridge by attacking key Ukrainian infrastructure including power plants, bridges and railways.

The statements, especially from Zyuganov and Slutsky, may herald a decision by Putin to declare a counterterrorism operation.

The parliamentary leader of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's party on Saturday stopped short of claiming that Kyiv was responsible but appeared to cast it as a consequence of Moscow's takeover of Crimea.

"Russian illegal construction is starting to fall apart and catch fire. The reason is simple: if you build something explosive, then sooner or later it will explode," said David Arakhamia, the leader of the Servant of the People party.

The Ukrainian postal service announced that it would issue stamps commemorating the blast like it did after the sinking of the Moskva, a Russian flagship cruiser, by an Ukrainian strike.

The secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, tweeted a video with the Kerch Bridge on fire and a video with Marilyn Monroe singing her famous "Happy Birthday Mr. President" song. Putin turned 70 on Friday.

In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said "the reaction of the Kyiv regime to the destruction of civilian infrastructure shows its terrorist nature."

Local authorities in Crimea made conflicting statements about what the damaged bridge would mean for residents and their ability to buy consumer goods. The peninsula is a popular destination for Russian tourists year-round and home to Sevastopol, a key city and a naval base. A Russian tourist association estimated that 50,000 tourists were in Crimea on vacation at the time of the blast.

Elsewhere, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has lost its last remaining external power source as a result of renewed shelling and is now relying on emergency diesel generators.

The blast on the bridge occurred hours after explosions rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv early Saturday, sending towering plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions.

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of pounding Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, with surface-to-air missiles and said at least one person was wounded. The strikes targeted two largely residential neighborhoods, the governor said.

Kharkiv resident Tetiana Samoilenko's apartment caught fire in the attack. She said she was in the kitchen when the blast struck, sending glass flying.

"Now I have no roof over my head. Now I don't know what to do next," the 80-year-old said.

___

Adam Schreck reported from Kyiv. Francisco Seco contributed to this report from Kharkiv.

___

